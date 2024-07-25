Alumis Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alumis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt forecasts that the company will earn ($6.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALMS. Guggenheim started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Alumis has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

