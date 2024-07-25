Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6456 per share. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

