Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $76.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6456 per share. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

