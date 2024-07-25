Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 194568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $349,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $545,949 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

