Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.83 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average is $178.37. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

