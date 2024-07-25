Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 307,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,405. The stock has a market cap of $818.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

