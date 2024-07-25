Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,379. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $820.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amerant Bancorp news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

