American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

