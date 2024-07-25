American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 21,414,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,051,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.