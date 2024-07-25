American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS.
AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.03.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
