American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 135,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,461. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

