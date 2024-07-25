American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,741 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,178.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.5 %

Service Co. International stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 264,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $76.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.