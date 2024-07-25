American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. 1,620,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,773. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

