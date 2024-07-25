American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.04. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.