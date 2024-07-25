American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Toro worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Toro by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,751,000 after buying an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Toro by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Toro stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,718. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Report on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.