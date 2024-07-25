American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI traded up $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,067. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

