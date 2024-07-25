American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.13. 268,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,727. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.