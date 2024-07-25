American International Group Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 339,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,511. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.85.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

