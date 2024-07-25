American International Group Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 728,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,128. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

