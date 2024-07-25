American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CubeSmart worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.0 %

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 622,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

