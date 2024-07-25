American International Group Inc. Purchases 157,259 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 405.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,259 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 941,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,537. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

