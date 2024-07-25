American International Group Inc. Purchases 721,867 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Walmart by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 29,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,353 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 386.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,575,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $455,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,879 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,670. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

