American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,692,000. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after acquiring an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,502,000 after acquiring an additional 761,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

