American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of GATX worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,112,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,277,000 after buying an additional 191,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GATX by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 92,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,238. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.41.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

