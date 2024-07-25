American International Group Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CW traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,334. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $188.71 and a 52-week high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

