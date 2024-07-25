American International Group Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,738. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

