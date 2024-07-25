American International Group Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weatherford International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,762,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,276. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.99.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.13.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

