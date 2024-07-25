American International Group Inc. Sells 2,190 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 660,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,956,000 after purchasing an additional 93,471 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.27. 556,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.