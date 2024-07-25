American International Group Inc. Sells 3,013 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 1,220,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

