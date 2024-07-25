American International Group Inc. Sells 5,151 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ExlService worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 263,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,890. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.