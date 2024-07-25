American International Group Inc. Sells 7,148 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,987 shares of company stock worth $1,153,193. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 825,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,784. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

