American International Group Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

