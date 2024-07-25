American International Group Inc. Sells 946 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.79. 855,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,576. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

