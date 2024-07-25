Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

