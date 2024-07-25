Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $10,970,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 295.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $259.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.69. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $270.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

