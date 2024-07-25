Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $391.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $415.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $420.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.