Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 19,647 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

