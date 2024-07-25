Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $150,958,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,466,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

