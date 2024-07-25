Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim upped their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

