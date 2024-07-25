Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Enpro in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,169.35 and a beta of 1.43. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.08%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.