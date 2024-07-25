Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

