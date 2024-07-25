Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $60.63

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $64.98.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

