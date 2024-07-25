Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $35.20

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of VRNT opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

