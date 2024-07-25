Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $92.11

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Vertiv stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

