Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 6048866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Andrada Mining from GBX 9 ($0.12) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Andrada Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

About Andrada Mining

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The company has a market cap of £52.14 million, a P/E ratio of -314.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

