Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $277.00

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.56), with a volume of 106473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.41).

Animalcare Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,200.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Animalcare Group

In related news, insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of Animalcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £214,245 ($277,088.72). 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

