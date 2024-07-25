Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0284

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. Ankr has a total market cap of $283.74 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.12 or 0.99779891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0288105 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $11,728,319.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

