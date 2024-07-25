Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NLY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

