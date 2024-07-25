Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

