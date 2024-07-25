Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 201.9% in July

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the June 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %
Antelope Enterprise stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.
About Antelope Enterprise
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antelope Enterprise
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Beauty Retailer Stock Brings Early Christmas for Value Investors
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.