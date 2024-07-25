Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 201.9% in July

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the June 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Antelope Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Antelope Enterprise stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.