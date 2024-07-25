Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLM traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 12,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

