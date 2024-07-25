Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Appen Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Appen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.