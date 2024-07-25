Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Appen Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Appen Company Profile
Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.
